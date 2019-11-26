Mini-Circuits Opens Regional Sales Office to Serve Japan, South Korea

Mini-Circuits has opened a regional sales office in Shin-Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan to expand service to customers in Japan and South Korea. The new office will work in conjunction with Mini-Circuits’ local sales representatives and distributors to provide additional resources and support in growing business and addressing customer needs.

The company has appointed Thomas Joyce as Regional Sales Director, Japan and South Korea to manage Mini-Circuits’ office in Yokohama and to continue growing its sales and service presence in the region. Joyce brings 33 years of experience in electronics design, management and marketing as well as extensive knowledge of the Japanese and South Korean markets.

Mini-Circuits’ President Ted Heil commented, “Part of our mission to be the world’s preferred supplier of RF and microwave products means ensuring we consistently deliver world-class service to our customers everywhere across the globe. Under Thomas’ direction, the Yokohama office will augment the efforts of our channel partners in Japan and South Korea as a direct link to Mini-Circuits at the local level.”

Mini-Circuits Japan is one of Mini-Circuits’ 14 corporate locations, joining design, manufacturing and sales centers spanning nine nations.

