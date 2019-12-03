Gowanda Expands Passive Offerings with Acquisition of RCD Components

Gowanda Components Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of RCD Components, headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. RCD is a manufacturer of passive components – including resistors, capacitors, coils and delay lines – for the commercial, military and aerospace industries. This is the ninth acquisition for GCG within the last seven years. “The addition of RCD to Gowanda Components Group expands the breadth of our passive component offerings to the electronic design community and enhances our passive technology capabilities,” said Don McElheny, CEO of GCG. “As a result of our combined strengths we look forward to developing unique solutions to address board level design challenges of the global electronics industry,” McElheny added.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but GCG has stated that RCD will maintain its operations in Manchester as well as their support facilities in the Caribbean and Asia. In addition to RCD’s facilities, GCG has seven other manufacturing and design facilities located within the United States.

