Keysight’s 5G Conformance Test Solutions Selected by Korea Testing Laboratory for Global 5G New Radio (NR) Device Certification

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s 5G conformance test solutions have been selected by Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) for global 5G new radio (NR) device certification.

KTL, an internationally renowned certification body, selected Keysight’s 5G solutions for 5G NR device testing related to 5G radio frequency (RF) and protocol conformance validation as specified by 3GPP. Keysight’s 5G solutions offer early access to a leading number of 5G NR conformance protocol and RF test cases validated by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB. This enables KTL to speed performance verification of new 5G devices for customers based in Korea and abroad.

KTL is the first test house in Korea to address 5G radio frequency (RF) and protocol conformance test requirements in both sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequencies using Keysight solutions. These solutions deliver a wide range of protocol, RF transmission and reception, RF demodulation and radio resource management (RRM) test cases on a common platform for cost-effective 5G NR device certification.

“Keysight’s 5G test solutions allow KTL, Korea’s only public testing and certification organization, to efficiently support our customers with holistic services,” said Tae-seung Song, director at KTL. “Strategic collaborations, such as the one we’ve successfully established with Keysight, enable us to improve the nation’s industrial competitiveness and enhance the quality of communications through testing certification and technical support.”

A connected ecosystem, consisting of mobile operators, device makers and test labs, use Keysight’s 5G conformance test solutions to address a wide range of 5G test requirements required for global certification of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.

“KTL’s selection of Keysight’s 5G solutions extends Keysight’s role in supporting Korea’s ambitious goals of deploying 5G technology to deliver enhanced connectivity services for its residents,” said Muthu Kumaran, senior director at Keysight Technologies. “As a result of our close 5G collaborations with industry consortia, as well as leading universities and commercial organizations in Korea, Keysight has established a clear path towards bringing innovative 5G solutions to market that enable test labs to easily pursue device certification.”

