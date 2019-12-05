RFMW Receives Smiths Interconnect Best Distributor Award

RFMW has been recognized by Smiths Interconnect with the 2019 award for Best Distributor- Relative Growth. Ceremonies took place at Smiths Interconnect Shanghai and Singapore offices. The ‘Relative Growth’ award is given to the Asia region distributor with the highest percentage of sales growth within the Smiths Interconnect sales channel.

Kenny Quah, VP Sales Asia for Smiths Interconnect, stated, “This confirms the importance of our Gold partners in the design-in activity, a key factor for Smiths Interconnect to support our customers in their project developments. Through these awards, we encourage our partners to continue to collaborate with us as an integral part of our internal sales force.”

Upon acceptance of the award, LK Tang, Managing Director – Asia for RFMW, acknowledged both Smiths Interconnect and RFMW Asia sales teams. “It’s great to be recognized by one of RFMW’s earliest supporters. Together with Smiths Interconnect, we understand the value of top-notch technical support combined with superior customer service to support both the customer design-in and order fulfillment.”

