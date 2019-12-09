Mitsubishi Electric Develops High-Efficiency 5G PA Using NI AWR Software

High-output power amplifiers (PAs) are required to reduce power consumption and increase data transmission distance for Ka-band millimeter-wave (mmWave) 5G applications. Although gallium nitride (GaN) is popular for use in wideband applications, most Ka-band GaN amplifiers have only 10% efficiency at backoff output power due to their Class-AB single-ended configuration. Mitsubishi Electric used Microwave Office circuit design software, inclusive of the AXIEM planar electromagnetic (EM) simulator, to develop a 28-GHz PA monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) using a high-efficiency Doherty architecture that met requirements for high output power and efficiency at backoff output power.

“NI AWR software provided us with immense benefits for early development of our new 5G PA,” said Keigo Nakatani, Yutaro Yamaguchi, Yuji Komatsuzaki and Shintaro Shinjo of Mitsubishi Electric.

(42)