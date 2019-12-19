Modelithics® Releases the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library v19.4.2

Modelithics has released version 19.4.2 of the Modelithics Qorvo GaN library for use with Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System and National Instruments AWR Design Environment.

The Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library is a set of non-linear models for Qorvo package and die GaN devices, designed for excellent accuracy, and validated with broadband S-parameters and load pull data at multiple frequencies. Each model has a detailed datasheet summarizing model features, development details, and model performance plots. Some devices are also represented with small-signal and noise models in addition to non-linear models.

Version 19.4.2 of the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library includes a total of 80 models containing 57 packaged power models, 17 GaN die power transistor products and 6 small-signal models. This release offers a new model for QPD1006 internally-matched CW-capable discrete GaN (450W, 50V, 1.2-1.4 GHz). Other recent additions include new models for QPD1029L – 1500 W, GaN RF Power Transistor 65V (DC – 2.6 GHz), QPD2017 – 45 W, GaN RF Power Transistor 50 V (DC – 5 GHz) and QPD0020 – 35W, GaN on SiC HEMT (DC – 6.5 GHz).

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, the Modelithics Qorvo GaN library is available free to qualified customers. For more information and to request the library, visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Qorvo or contact Modelithics at sales@modelithics.com.

