The BLGE1-542R+ is a low cost 1:1 balanced/unbalanced (balun) transformer well suited for ISM-band applications from 4900 to 5875 MHz. Fabricated on reliable LTCC substrates, the 50 ohm transformer trims insertion loss to 2.3 dB or less across the full frequency range and typically only 0.8 dB.

MINI-CIRCUITS

(4)