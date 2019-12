This new resistive 10W, N Male, 50 ohm load (410-1) was precision designed as a high performance, cost-effective solution for applications up to 12.4 GHz. It offers maximum VSWR specifications of 1.15:1 from DC to 3 GHz, 1.20:1 from 3 to 6 GHz, and 1.50:1 up to 12.4 GHz.

