Model QH10148, a 90º hybrid coupler, covers the full 2 to 6 GHz band at 100W CW, and delivers best-in-class amplitude balance, specified at +/-0.5 dB maximum. An amplitude balance measuring half that of competing products ensures that transistors run more evenly and efficiently. Measuring just 0.75 x 0.75 x 0.79”, the unit is robust and highly repeatable.

