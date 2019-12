The AMP2071A-LC is a 80 to 1000 MHz high power amplifier that produces >750W minimum, >1100W nominal power, P1dB 500W minimum. It has a minimum gain of 58 dB and excellent gain flatness. Features also include amplifier monitoring parameters, forward/reflected power, VSWR, voltage, current & temperature for optimum reliability and ruggedness. Dimensions are 19 x 22 x 8.75”.

EXODUS ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS

