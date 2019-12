The WP4R-D+ is a broadband four-way, 0º power splitter/combiner in die form for space-saving applications from 2 to 3 GHz. It provides 20 dB typical isolation between ports despite being only 0.805 x 1.032mm in size. Well suited for ISM-band applications, the RoHS-compliant, 50 ohm four-way power splitter/combiner die is designed for operating temperatures from -40 to +85ºC. It handles as much as 1.5W input power as a power splitter.

MINI-CIRCUITS

