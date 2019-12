Design and sales support is now available for CML Microcircuits’ CMX902 RF power amplifier IC. Offering greater than 60% efficiency at VHF frequencies, this 3-stage amplifier spans 130 to 700 MHz with up to 39 dB of RF power gain. Output power at 160 MHz, with a 4V supply, reaches 2.8W.

