Digital Frequency Discriminator

Digital Frequency Discriminator
Model DFD-2G18G-5512 is a digital frequency discriminator (DFD) operating over the 2.0 to 18.0 GHz frequency range. This DFD offers a dynamic range of -50 to +15 dBm with a maximum input power of +17 dBm CW. This unit measures 5.98 x 5.79 x 1.28” and has an SMA female connector for the RF input port. This model incorporates conduction cooling and the ability to be mounted via screw holes located on the underside of the unit or via the wedge locks located at the top of the unit.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

