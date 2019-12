This 3-way Wilkinson power divider has been optimized for excellent performance covering 6.0 to 18.0 GHz (Model P3S-12.000, shown) with specifications such as isolation of 20 dB minimum/25 dB typical, VSWR 1.4:1 maximum, 0.7 dB maximum insertion loss, and amplitude balance of 0.4 dB maximum. Its compact package measures 1 x 1.5 x .4”.

MECA ELECTRONICS

