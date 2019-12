Broadband miniature SMA couplers are now available in 10, 20, and 30 dB models covering 6.0 to 18.0 GHz, 50W (2kW peak), offering typical electrical performance of 0.5 dB insertion loss, VSWR of 1.35:1, and a minimum directivity of 15 dB. They join the company’s extensive line of miniature couplers covering up to 50 GHz.

MECA ELECTRONICS

