These new coaxial surge protectors are available with either male to male or male to female 4.3-10 connectors and feature VSWR as low as 1.12:1, low insertion loss, maximum input power as high as 500W, a surge current rating of 20kA, multi-strike capability, and more. They cover a frequency range of 698 MHz to 2.7 GHz.

