Model FD-0518-10-48 is a 4.0 to 8.0 GHz frequency discriminator that provides a video output of 50 mV/GHz and has an accuracy of +/-200 MHz. This model has rise time less than 20 ns and operates into a 100 ohm video load. The unit operates on +/-15 VDC and measures 2.0 x 1.8 x 0.5”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

