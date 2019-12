The XAL7050 Series of high-temperature power inductors is available with inductance values from 22 to 47 µH and current ratings as high as 5.5A, with low DCR for greater efficiency. It measures just 7.2 x 7.5 x 5.0mm and features a rugged composite construction that provides magnetic shielding and minimizes audible buzzing.

