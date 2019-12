EP4KA+ is a four-way, 0º power splitter/combiners with a wide frequency range of 10.7 to 31.0 GHz. Insertion loss above the 6 dB four-way power split is minimal, typically 0.4 dB from 10.7 to 13.0 GHz, 0.6 dB from 13 to 22 GHz, and 1.1 dB from 22 to 31 GHz. It is a good match for broadband communications and test applications.

MINI-CIRCUITS

(4)

print