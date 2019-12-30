New 40 GHz Coaxial Isolators

Design and sales support is available for a series of coaxial, mmWave, 5G isolators from DiTom Microwave. The D313743Q isolator covers 5G infrastructure frequencies from 37 to 43 GHz with 14 dB of isolation. A single-junction design, insertion loss is only 1.2 dB maximum, preserving precious power in the mmWave bands. Average power handling is 5W (2W reflected power). It is offered with 2.4mm female connectors having a maximum VSWR of 1.35:1 and is available with any combination of male or female connectors on the input/output.

RFMW

(3)