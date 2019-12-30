PathWave Test 2020 Software Suite
40
Developed on the company’s PathWave software platform, the PathWave Test 2020 software suite enables 5G, IoT, and automotive engineers and managers to streamline test data processing and analysis to speed product introductions and secure a competitive advantage in the market. It provides data sharing and management between platform software tools including test automation, advanced measurement, signal creation and generation, as well as data analytics.
(4)
tags: KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES