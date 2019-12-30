Power Amplifier

The TA1201 is a class A GaAs module designed for both military and commercial applications. It is capable of supporting any signal type and modulation format, including but not limited to 3 to 4G telecom, WLAN, OFDM, DVB, and CW/AM/FM. The latest device technologies and design methods are employed to offer high power density, efficiency, and linearity in a small, lightweight package. Features include over/under/reverse voltage protection, reflected power measurement, forward power measurement, temperature monitor output, and optional heatsink.

