New Johnson™ precision torque wrenches for 1.85mm, 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, and SMA stainless steel and brass connectors are used to properly install and remove RF connectors and components from RF devices and test equipment. They are offered at torque ratings of 8”-pounds for stainless steel and 5”-pounds for brass connectors, with both rated to IEEE P287-2007.

