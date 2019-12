Model SDLVA-1G20G-58-12-SFF is a Successive Detection Log Video Amplifier (SDLVA) that operates over the frequency range of 1.0 to 20.0 GHz. It has a frequency flatness of +/-2.0 dB, a logging range of -54 to +5 dBm, and a typical log video output slope of 14 mV/dB. This unit is outfitted with SMA female connectors in the company’s standard PE2 housing measuring 1.08 x 0.71 x 0.29”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(4)