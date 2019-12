Model 50BA-043-63 SMA is a two-channel attenuator assembly that covers 100 MHz to 18 GHz. Each RF channel consists of a solid-state programmable attenuator with attenuation ranging from 0 to 63 dB in 0.5 dB increments. Controllable individually or as a group by Ethernet, or manually via momentary toggle switches.

