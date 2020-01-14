AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation is seeking a Regional Sales Manager

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation is coming off double-digit growth in its fiscal year that ended 30 September and seeks to bolster its field sales presence worldwide.

AR is a leader in the design and manufacturer of high-power broadband amplifiers and a provider of total EMC solutions. We are seeking domestic and international Regional Sales Managers responsible for selling through a network of affiliates.

Commensurate with recruiting high-caliber sales performers carrying a proven track record, AR offers an attractive compensation package.

BSEE degree or equivalent four-plus years related experience is required. EMC (Electromagnetic compatibility) and/or RF (Radio Frequency) background is preferred. This position requires significant travel.

For consideration please email cover letter, with resume and salary requirements, to arihr@arworld.us or fax (866)743-3838.

We are an EOE. Visit us at www.arworld.usApply Here: https://www.arworld.us/html/job-application.cfm?position=Regional%20Sales%20Managers

(4)