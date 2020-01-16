Home In The News Modelithics Releases the COMPLETE Library v19.7 for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys) 2020
Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of version 19.7 of the COMPLETE Library for use with Keysight Technologies’ PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys) 2020.   Included in the COMPLETE Library is the CLR Library, a large selection of highly scalable models for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families from many popular vendors for use with Genesys new Vendor Parts Synthesis (VPS) capabilities. Also included are the NLD (Non-Linear Diode) Library, the NLT (Non-Linear Transistor) Library, and the SLC (System Level Component) Library. In total, version 19.7 adds 72 new circuit simulation models. This release is compatible with PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys) 2020.

New scalable inductor models in the Modelithics CLR Library include models for Coilcraft and Würth Elektronik inductor families. Many new Würth Elektronik ferrite bead families are included as well. The release also features new scalable capacitor models for DLI (Knowles) capacitor families, Exxelia and Syfer (Knowles) capacitor families, and several Würth Elektronik capacitor families. In addition, new IMS & Vishay resistor families are included.

For additional information, please see the v19.7 release notes

