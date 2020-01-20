Custom Multi-Position Cable Assemblies

Multi-position D38999 coaxial and signal cable assemblies are now available for lab and both military and telecom specific product platform use. Assemblies can be supplied with up to 24 individual cable inserts with connectors and cable types specific to signal or power requirements and frequencies between DC to 18 GHz. Multiple header connector and back-shell options are available as well as varied interface for inserts. Custom variants available upon request. Suitable for lab or field environments.

