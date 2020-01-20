Fixed Attenuators

YAT-7A+ fixed-value GaAs MMIC attenuators provide repeatable, stable attenuation from DC to 18 GHz in the tightest board spaces. Supplied in a miniature 2x2mm MCLP package and capable of handling as much as 1.3W across the full frequency range, the absorptive attenuators are available in nominal attenuation values from 0 to 10 dB in 1 dB steps, as well as with values of 12, 15, 20, and 30 dB. Attenuation is flat across the full frequency range; for a 7 dB attenuator, the typical attenuation is 7.03 dB from DC to 5 GHz, 7.07 dB from 5 to 15 GHz, and 7.10 dB from 15 to 18 GHz. They are well suited for military radar applications.

