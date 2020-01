Model M60-3X2B, a frequency converter/mixer, is ideal for 5G and WiGig research efforts. This converter operates in V-band, with RF input frequencies from 57 to 64 GHz. The LO input frequency is 28.5 to 32 GHz at +15 dBm. An integrated LO X2 multiplier generates the 57 to 64 GHz LO.

SPACEK LABS



