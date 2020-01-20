High Power Fixed Attenuator

Model series 352-046-XXX, a line of 50 ohm fixed attenuators, are rated 500W average power with 1.25:1 maximum VSWR. Operating frequency range is DC to 2.4 GHz, attenuation values are 3, 6, 10, 20, and 30 dB, operating temperature range is -40 to +40ºC, and the RF connectors are N female. Useful for analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test, these attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar application, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs.

