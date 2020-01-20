Home Military Products High Power Fixed Attenuator
Military Products
0

High Power Fixed Attenuator

High Power Fixed Attenuator
3
0

Model series 352-046-XXX, a line of 50 ohm fixed attenuators, are rated 500W average power with 1.25:1 maximum VSWR. Operating frequency range is DC to 2.4 GHz, attenuation values are 3, 6, 10, 20, and 30 dB, operating temperature range is -40 to +40ºC, and the RF connectors are N female. Useful for analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test, these attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar application, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs.  

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

(3)

print

Related posts:

  1. Conduction Cooled Termination
  2. New 100W Fixed Attenuator
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Conduction Cooled Termination

Conduction Cooled Termination

mpdigest 0
New 100W Fixed Attenuator

New 100W Fixed Attenuator

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close