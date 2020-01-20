Military Grade Interconnect Solution

The new MWWX3 series of mmWave cabling solutions was designed for the high-end military communications and radar systems sector. Thanks to its precision engineered expanded-PTFE tape wrapping technology, this new interconnect features characteristics including excellent phase and amplitude stability with temperature (-65 to +125ºC), meaning it has highly desirable properties for use in the harshest hot and cold environments. This solution is based on the increasing requirements for cabling solutions that can demonstrate characteristics including an ability to contend with significant radiation, high fluctuations in temperature, and vacuum based environments.

