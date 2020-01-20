Real-Time Threat Simulation Electronic Warfare Test Capabilities

New electronic warfare (EW) threat simulation solutions, including software and hardware, generate modern EW radio frequency (RF) environments to enable engineers to easily and efficiently test their EW systems. To address a growing range of threats, the company is introducing two commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products: Simulation View software, which enables the rapid development, integration, and test of sophisticated EW systems with real-time RF modeling and dynamic high-fidelity visualization; and UXG Agile Vector Adapter, now available in 20, 40, and 44 GHz versions, which combines fast frequency phase and amplitude, and time delay switching speeds with real-time pulse descriptor word (PDW) streaming. PDW is the data used for creating radar signals.

