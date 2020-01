BPF-BC300+ is a compact bandpass filter with passband center frequency at 300 MHz and passband of 290 to 310 MHz. Passband insertion loss is typically 2.2 dB, while the passband VSWR is typically 1.40:1. It is supplied in a miniature SMT package measuring 1.0 x 0.440 x 0.270”. RoHS compliant.

