Model BME2969-300 is a solid state power amplifier module that features ultra wideband operation (2000 to 6000 MHz), saturated power output (Psat) of 300W, and extreme temperature range usage (-40 to +70ºC baseplate; external heatsink required). Both rugged and reliable, it provides the highest efficiency over the entire bandwidth, has a RF output coupled sample port, internal DC to DC converters, and is a suitable building block for rack mounted systems. In addition, it maintains output power with real-world load conditions. This highly integrated design is ideal for use in communication, electronic warfare (EW), and radar transmitter systems where space, cooling, and power are limited. Applications include ground (mobile or fixed), surface, and airborne platforms.

