The MAMG-100227-010C0L is a broadband two-stage GaN-on-Si hybrid power amplifier module in an air-cavity laminate package. A gold-plated copper heat sink is attached to the bottom side of the laminate substrate. The package can be accessed from the top or the bottom, allowing for “live bug” or “dead bug” mounting. Features include 28V operation, compact size (14 x 18mm2), and CW output power >10W, 40% PAE, and 22 dB power gain. RoHS compliant.

