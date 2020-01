Model PS-360-3237-8-292FF is an 8-bit digitally controlled phase shifter operating over the frequency range of 32.0 to 37.0 GHz. It has a typical insertion loss of 13.0 dB and a maximum VSWR of 2.3:1 in/3.0:1 out. Supplied with 2.92 female connectors and a 15-Pin Micro-D female connector in a 1.15 x 1.64 x 0.40” housing.

