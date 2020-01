A new RoHS compliant fixed frequency phase locked loop, Model SFS1520C-LF, operates in the L-band. It is a plug and play PLO, allowing for quick integration and designed to produce a fixed signal at 1520 MHz when utilized with an external 10 MHz reference oscillator. Size is just 0.6 x 0.6 x 0.22”.

Z-COMMUNICATIONS, INC.



