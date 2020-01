Model RC-1SP6T-40 is a PC-controlled electromechanical SP6T switch matrix for applications from DC to 40 GHz. The rugged unit can handle as much as 5W signal power during cold switching and is rated for at least 2 million switch cycles with cold switching. It has typical switching speed of 25 ms and worst-case VSWR of 2.20:1 across the full frequency range. The unit is supplied in a rugged metal case measuring 5.5 x 6.0 x 2.75”.

