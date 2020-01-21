Times Microwave Systems Opens a New Master Distribution Hub in Europe

Times Microwave Systems is inaugurating a new distribution facility in the Netherlands, the company’s first in Europe. Located in Houten, the center will open on January 15th, 2020. The hub will supply quick delivery to local distributors and customers. A European based team will provide sales and technical support.

“TMS has significantly grown its European presence over the past two years, and the new facility represents our continued investment in the region,” said Bill Callahan, general manager, TMS.

Master Distribution Hub

Hoofdveste 19

3992 DH Houten

The Netherlands

Tel: +31(0)306358021

Mobile: +31(0)625189532

Fax: +31(0)306341783

