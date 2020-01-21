Times Microwave Systems Opens a New Master Distribution Hub in Europe
Times Microwave Systems is inaugurating a new distribution facility in the Netherlands, the company’s first in Europe. Located in Houten, the center will open on January 15th, 2020. The hub will supply quick delivery to local distributors and customers. A European based team will provide sales and technical support.
“TMS has significantly grown its European presence over the past two years, and the new facility represents our continued investment in the region,” said Bill Callahan, general manager, TMS.
Master Distribution Hub
Hoofdveste 19
3992 DH Houten
The Netherlands
Tel: +31(0)306358021
Mobile: +31(0)625189532
Fax: +31(0)306341783
tags: TIMES MICROWAVE SYSTEMS