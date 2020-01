Model DC802-2-3.300WWP is a 2-way broadband DC blocking weatherproof divider. Blocking DC on all ports covering 0.600 to 6.000 GHz, encompassing Public Safety through ISM bands. Typical performance includes VSWR of 1.25:1, isolation of 22 dB, insertion loss of .6 dB, and exceptional amplitude and phase balance of 0.3 dB and 5º maximum.

