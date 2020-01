The NUDC2-18/1.3-2.3 is a dual conversion transceiver providing 2 to 18 GHz operation in a versatile Open VPX platform. It includes internal LOs that provide an instantaneous IF bandwidth of 1 GHz and exceptional noise figure: down converter NF = 6 dB max., up converter NF = 15 dB max.

