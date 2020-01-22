Home On The Market New Option for Bluetooth® Test Set
A new option has been introduced for the Bluetooth Test Set MT8852B to support the latest Bluetooth Core v5.1 (BT 5.1) specification for evaluating new key positioning services. With the BLE AoA/AoD Option MT8852B-037, the MT8852B can conduct efficient RF-signal Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) measurements to help speed time to market and lower test costs during development, validation, and manufacturing of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 devices and equipment.

