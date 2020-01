The ZN4PD-5R183-S+ is a high power, DC-pass coaxial power splitter/combiner with a wide frequency range of 0.5 to 18.0 GHz. It handles as much as 20W input power as a splitter with low insertion loss of typically 0.5 dB from 0.5 to 0.6 GHz, 1.9 dB or less from 0.6 to 15.0 GHz, and 2.4 dB from 15 to 18 GHz.

MINI-CIRCUITS



(2)