Design and sales support is available for Peregrine Semiconductor’s PE45450 adjustable power limiter, providing protection for up to 50W pulsed RF input from 9 kHz to 6 GHz. This broadband limiter can handle up to 10W of power in CW applications. The adjustable power limiting threshold (from +25 to +35 dBm) enables flexibility across different platforms and architectures.

