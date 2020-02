The QPA9903 is a high-efficiency, linearizable power amplifier targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. Using InGaP/GaAs HBT technology, the product delivers high efficiency of 33.8% at +28 dBm average output power while providing excellent DPD linearized ACPR of -50 dBc for signal bandwidths of up to 60 MHz. Frequency range is 1805 to 1880 MHz.

QORVO



(31)