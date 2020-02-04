Eurofins E&E North America Integrates Anritsu Test Solutions into Conformance Test Laboratory

Anritsu Company is pleased to announce that Eurofins E&E North America, the first Nationally Recognized Test Laboratory (NRTL) and part of the Eurofins Electrical and Electronics (E&E) global network of laboratories, has purchased several Anritsu 5G and Wi-Fi testing and analysis solutions. The Anritsu technology will be integrated into the Eurofins E&E testing facility in Santa Clara, CA, and will support Eurofins E&E’s 5G testing protocols, as well as the new CTIA test requirements associated with IEEE 802.11ac.

The Anritsu test instruments will allow Eurofins E&E to provide comprehensive certification testing on Wi-Fi 802.11ac devices, as well as 3G/4G/5G user equipment (UE). The Microwave Spectrum/Signal Analyzer MS2830A will also be used with a vector network analyzer (VNA) as part of the Eurofins E&E anechoic chamber performance characterization.

Eurofins E&E’s selection of the Anritsu 5G and Wi-Fi solutions continues the international relationship the two companies have shared for years. In addition to providing support for a wide range of technologies, the Anritsu test solutions are A2LA and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited – key criteria in the Eurofins E&E evaluation process.

“Anritsu is committed to developing a broad test portfolio that addresses multiple technologies and standards. This approach was vital to expanding our relationship with Eurofins, as we are able to provide solutions that support existing and emerging technologies, which was necessary to meet their needs,” said Paul Innis, vice president and general manager, Anritsu Company. “It is also an example of Anritsu’s continued support of the Silicon Valley technology ecosystem.”

“Eurofins E&E is very pleased to incorporate Anritsu’s technology into our Santa Clara testing facility,” said Mark van Horck, senior vice president, E&E Product Testing International. “Our investment in these cutting-edge systems will allow us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art wireless testing, inspection, and certification services. This further supports our goal to give a faster and easier path to market for companies across the nation and around the world.”

(4)