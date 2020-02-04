Triad RF Systems Launches New Brand Identity and Website

Triad RF Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance RF/Microwave amplifiers and integrated radio systems, has recently announced the launch of a new brand identity and website.

Founded in 2013 by three partners with decades of accumulated knowledge of RF/Microwave amplifier and integrated radio system design and manufacturing experience, Triad RF is making a strategic move to continue its dominance within high-performance radio system applications. Already respected by the military, defense, commercial radio, and UAV marketplace for making high quality, state-of-the-art RF/microwave amplifiers and subsystems, their new logo and website is a move that clearly is intended to help further position them as leaders in their field.

Visitors to their new website will discover Triad RF’s track record of creating RF/microwave amplifier products that push the limits of size, features, efficiency, and linearity. They’ll also recognize Triad RF’s earned reputation for achieving the perfect balance between solving issues of transmission distance, data rate, linearity, and signal purity. It’s clear, their new identity and website is intended to personify and build on this strength.

Their new website includes dozens of new and legacy solutions for microwave system designers seeking the most reliable amplifier and radio systems. The site, and graphical user interface, makes it easy for engineers and procurement agents to find product solutions, download data sheets and technical resources, stay on top of new products, request application engineering support, and place requests for pricing. (An e-commerce storefront is also soon to be announced.)

“We are thrilled to have a new brand identity to coincide with the start of a new decade and all of the exciting amplifier and radio innovations we have planned for this year and beyond,” said Dean Handrinos, co-founder and partner, Triad RF. “With our new website, we’ve enhanced our product information and streamlined navigation to help engineers find the detailed answers they need fast.”

