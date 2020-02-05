Rohde & Schwarz Launches R&S Cloud4Testing

Rohde & Schwarz introduces R&S Cloud4Testing, the first SaaS platform for RF testing software applications | Under the slogan “Big ideas call for lean solutions”, Rohde & Schwarz now offers a cloud and browser based application platform that will enable users to perform RF analysis remotely, without having to purchase a permanent software license. With R&S Cloud4Testing, users take advantage of different Rohde & Schwarz software solutions for testing – the only thing required is internet access and a valid subscription. Rohde & Schwarz will present this novel approach at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona.

