Qorvo® Completes Acquisition of Custom MMIC

Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, has completed its acquisition of Custom MMIC, a leading supplier of high-performance GaAs and GaN monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for defense, aerospace and commercial applications. As part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) business, the Custom MMIC team will continue to expand its millimeter wave (mmWave) capabilities for products used in defense phased array and AESA radars, electronic warfare, satellite communications, wireless backhaul and microwave test equipment.

‫ James Klein, president of Qorvo Infrastructure & Defense Products said, “Custom MMIC’s best-in-class die and packaged components augment our power amplifiers to enable multi-chip modules for a broad range of defense, aerospace and commercial applications. We look forward to building on Custom MMIC’s reputation as an outstanding strategic supplier to leading defense prime customers, as we expand our mmWave capabilities and product offerings for defense and commercial markets, including 5G.”

Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Custom MMIC was founded in 2006 and has extensive experience developing MMICs at frequencies up to 70 GHz. Custom MMIC adds small signal mmWave expertise and a portfolio of more than 180 standard products including LNAs, mixers, attenuators, phase shifters and switches. Custom MMIC president and CTO Paul Blount joins Qorvo as a director of engineering for Infrastructure and Defense Products.

